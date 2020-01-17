Digital and linear both popular, but viewers want customization
TiVo's research zeroes in on the most popular genres, the best bundles and what the perfect combination of channels would be for Canadians.
TiVo’s research zeroes in on the most popular genres, the best bundles and what the perfect combination of channels would be for Canadians.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN