Canadian projects land world debuts at SXSW
Shudder docuseries Cursed Films from Toronto's First Love Films and director Malcolm Ingram's Clerk are among the select few headed to the Texas festival.
Shudder docuseries Cursed Films from Toronto’s First Love Films and director Malcolm Ingram’s Clerk are among the select few headed to the Texas festival.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN