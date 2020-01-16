Blue Ant Int’l sells over 320 hours of content ahead of NATPE

Broadcasters in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America have picked up factual titles such as Cold Valley and scripted content, including Gary and His Demons.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Gary and His Demons

Broadcasters in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America have picked up factual titles such as Cold Valley and scripted content, including Gary and His Demons.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN