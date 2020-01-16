A71 Entertainment acquires assets of D Films
The deal adds around 90 films to A71's library as it looks to grow its distribution and production activities in 2020.
The deal adds around 90 films to A71′s library as it looks to grow its distribution and production activities in 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN