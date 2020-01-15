The new showrunners: Evany Rosen and Kayla Lorette

The co-showrunners of Crave's new Canadian comedy, New Eden, discuss navigating their roles, the development process and what's next for them.
By Lauren Malyk
29 mins ago

The co-showrunners of Crave’s new Canadian comedy, New Eden, discuss navigating their roles, the development process and what’s next for them.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN