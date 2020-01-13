marblemedia options transgender novel The Other Boy
Co-CEO Mark Bishop says the adaptation deal for M.G. Hennessey's novel is part of a larger scripted push in 2020.
Co-CEO Mark Bishop says the adaptation deal for M.G. Hennessey’s novel is part of a larger scripted push in 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN