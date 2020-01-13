Brotherhood among Canadian 2020 Oscar nominees

The Tunisia/Canada copro is up for Live Action Short, while Toronto filmmaker Sami Khan's short doc St. Louis Superman also picked up a nomination.
By Kelly Townsend
5 mins ago
Screen Shot 2019-10-15 at 11.52.01

The Tunisia/Canada copro is up for Live Action Short, while Toronto filmmaker Sami Khan’s short doc St. Louis Superman also picked up a nomination.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN