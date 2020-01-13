ACTRA National taps Catherine O’Hara for Award of Excellence
The Schitt's Creek star will be presented with the annual award at an L.A. event held in April.
The Schitt’s Creek star will be presented with the annual award at an L.A. event held in April.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN