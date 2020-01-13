ACTRA National taps Catherine O’Hara for Award of Excellence

The Schitt's Creek star will be presented with the annual award at an L.A. event held in April.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

The Schitt’s Creek star will be presented with the annual award at an L.A. event held in April.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN