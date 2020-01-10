Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020
The Mandalorian leads the way at #1, while Letterkenny lands at #6 on this week's Digital Original chart.
The Manadlorian (Disney+) continues to top the charts, landing at #1 on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show lists. Close behind, The Witcher (Netflix, #2) and You (Netflix, #3) attract 7,689,776 and 5,820,320 average demand expressions, respectively. Meanwhile, Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu) lands at #6 on this week’s chart.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 10,525,043 avg. demand expressions
2. The Witcher (Netflix): 7,689,776
3. You (Netflix): 5,820,320
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,406,047
5. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,979,809
6. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 2,868,407
7. Titans (Netflix): 2,868,407
8. Lost in Space (Netflix): 2,650,632
9. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video): 2,619,031
10. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,374,748
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. The Mandalorian: 10,525,043 avg. demand expressions
2. The Witcher: 7,689,776
3. You: 5,820,320
4. Game Of Thrones: 5,483,826
5. Steven Universe: 4,942,371
6. Saturday Night Live: 4,933,096
7. Shameless: 4,120,557
8. My Hero Academia: 4,116,318
9. South Park: 3,786,387
10. Rick and Morty: 3,774,561
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020.