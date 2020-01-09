Sinking Ship grows international sales team

Former GRB Studios exec Mehmet Gunduz joins the prodco in a newly created position as Sinking Ship looks to build out its distribution business.
By Ryan Tuchow
2 hours ago

Former GRB Studios exec Mehmet Gunduz joins the prodco in a newly created position as Sinking Ship looks to build out its distribution business.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN