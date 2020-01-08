‘The Body Remembers’ wins big at VFCC

Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers' film won three prizes, including best Canadian film, while We Will Stand Up and White Lie also claimed awards.
By Jordan Pinto
6 mins ago
body-remembers-01

Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ film won three prizes, including best Canadian film, while We Will Stand Up and White Lie also claimed awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN