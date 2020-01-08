‘The Body Remembers’ wins big at VFCC
Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers' film won three prizes, including best Canadian film, while We Will Stand Up and White Lie also claimed awards.
Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ film won three prizes, including best Canadian film, while We Will Stand Up and White Lie also claimed awards.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN