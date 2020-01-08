Merci pour tout earns $1 million in holiday box office

This is Louise Archambault's second film to breach the million mark within the last year, following the success of Il pleuvait des oiseaux.
By Kelly Townsend
53 mins ago
merci-pour-tout

