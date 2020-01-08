Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films for Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, 2020

Merci pour tout, The Song of Names and Antigone all held the top three spots for the past two weeks.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago

Here are the top 5 Canadian films at the domestic box office for the week of Dec. 20 to 26, 2019 and Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, 2020. Data courtesy of MTAC and Zoom Services. View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.

VIEW PDF FOR DEC. 20 TO DEC. 26, 2019 HERE

Dec20-26-2019-Top5CanFilms

VIEW PDF FOR DEC. 27 TO JAN. 2, 2020 HERE

Screen Shot 2020-01-08 at 8.31.09 AM