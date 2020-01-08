Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films for Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, 2020
Merci pour tout, The Song of Names and Antigone all held the top three spots for the past two weeks.
Here are the top 5 Canadian films at the domestic box office for the week of Dec. 20 to 26, 2019 and Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, 2020. Data courtesy of MTAC and Zoom Services. View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.
VIEW PDF FOR DEC. 20 TO DEC. 26, 2019 HERE
VIEW PDF FOR DEC. 27 TO JAN. 2, 2020 HERE