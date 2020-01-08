Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, 2020
Merci pour tout cracks the top 10 during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level and Frozen 2 all continue to lead.
Here are the top 10 films at the Canadian box office for the week of Dec. 20 to 26, 2019 and Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, 2020. Data courtesy of MTAC and Zoom Services. View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.
VIEW PDF FOR DEC. 20 TO 26, 2019 HERE
VIEW PDF FOR DEC. 27 TO JAN. 2, 2020 HERE