Gen Z demands diverse content – and pays for it: report
A survey conducted by VICE Media and Ontario Creates offers insight on the viewing habits of Gen Z and Millennials, as well as where they look for new content.
A survey conducted by VICE Media and Ontario Creates offers insight on the viewing habits of Gen Z and Millennials, as well as where they look for new content.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN