Hasbro completes eOne acquisition

Under the deal, finalized on Dec. 30, Olivier Dumont, Steve Bertram and Chris Taylor will join Hasbro, while Darren Throop will report to Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner.
By Jordan Pinto
12 mins ago
Peppa1

Under the deal, finalized on Dec. 30, Olivier Dumont, Steve Bertram and Chris Taylor will join Hasbro, while Darren Throop will report to Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN