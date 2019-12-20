The exit interview: Andra Sheffer
The outgoing IPF CEO reflects on handing over the reins, how the organization has changed and her hopes for the industry.
The outgoing IPF CEO reflects on handing over the reins, how the organization has changed and her hopes for the industry.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN