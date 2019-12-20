Supreme Court overturns CRTC’s Super Bowl simsub ban

Canada's highest court ruled that the Commission "went beyond [its] power" by introducing the ban, which came into effect in 2017.
By Jordan Pinto
58 mins ago
Copied from Media in Canada - shutterstock_110257877

