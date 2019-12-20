Supreme Court overturns CRTC’s Super Bowl simsub ban
Canada's highest court ruled that the Commission "went beyond [its] power" by introducing the ban, which came into effect in 2017.
Canada’s highest court ruled that the Commission “went beyond [its] power” by introducing the ban, which came into effect in 2017.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN