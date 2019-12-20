Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Dec. 10 to 16, 2019
The Mandalorian (Disney+) tops the charts again, while The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video) lands at #3.
The Mandalorian continues to hold the #1 spot on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts. Meanwhile, The Expanse‘s return sees the Toronto-shot sci-fi series claim the #3 spot, attracting an average of 3,173,057 demand expressions. Other Amazon Prime Video shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man In The High Castle also earned places on the Digital Original list, landing at #5 and #10, respectively.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 8,185,558 avg. demand expressions
2. Titans (Netflix): 3,690,045
3. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 3,173,057
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,987,410
5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video): 2,971,095
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,673,480
7. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,623,682
8. The Crown (Netflix): 2,525,580
9. See (Apple TV+): 2,416,469
10. The Man In The High Castle (Amazon Prime Video): 2,346,422
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. The Mandalorian: 8,185,558 avg. demand expressions
2. Saturday Night Live: 7,269,239
3. Game Of Thrones: 4,903,625
4. Rick and Morty: 4,471,251
5. South Park: 4,197,288
6. My Hero Academia: 4,148,064
7. Shameless: 4,117,563
8. Steven Universe: 4,096,980
9. The Flash: 4,024,105
10. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,830,005
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Dec. 10 to 16, 2019.
Image courtesy of Disney+