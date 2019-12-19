Secret Location co-founder launches new AI-focused studio
Agence is the first project to come from Pietro Gagliano's new company, with the National Film Board of Canada attached to coproduce.
Agence is the first project to come from Pietro Gagliano’s new company, with the National Film Board of Canada attached to coproduce.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN