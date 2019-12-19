Lifestyle Personality of the Year: Bryan Baeumler

The HGTV Canada star took a chance with his personal business and pitched Island of Bryan, the channel's biggest ratings hit in a decade.
By Kelly Townsend
41 mins ago
bryan-baeumler-boty

The HGTV Canada star took a chance with his personal business and pitched Island of Bryan, the channel’s biggest ratings hit in a decade.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN