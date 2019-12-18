Telefilm hires Jeremy Spry to lead CMF funding administration

The former DATSIT Sphere exec takes on the Montreal-based role of national director, CMF program administrator on Jan. 8, 2020.
By Kelly Townsend
13 mins ago

