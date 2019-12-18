Playback Winter 2019: Best of the Year
Editor-in-chief Liza Sardi chats with industry leaders about nostalgia, innovation, the arrival of Disney+, meeting consumer expectations and where the industry is headed in 2020.
Editor-in-chief Liza Sardi chats with industry leaders about nostalgia, innovation, the arrival of Disney+, meeting consumer expectations and where the industry is headed in 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN