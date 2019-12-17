Van Helsing to end with season five

The Nomadic Pictures-produced horror series was renewed for a fifth and final season by U.S. broadcaster Syfy and is set to go into production in early 2020.
By Kelly Townsend
35 mins ago
Van Helsing

