NFB titles named to Academy Awards shortlist

Theodore Ushev's The Physics of Sorrow (pictured) and Regina Pessoa's Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days remain in contention in the animated shorts category.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Physics of Sorrow

Theodore Ushev’s The Physics of Sorrow (pictured) and Regina Pessoa’s Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days remain in contention in the animated shorts category.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN