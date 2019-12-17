Netflix has earned $780M in Canadian revenue in 2019

A new SEC filing has revealed the streamer's global revenue and subscriber counts as the company announces plans to report regional data each quarter.
By Kelly Townsend
11 mins ago
netflix-image

A new SEC filing has revealed the streamer’s global revenue and subscriber counts as the company announces plans to report regional data each quarter.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: