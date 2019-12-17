Netflix has earned $780M in Canadian revenue in 2019
A new SEC filing has revealed the streamer's global revenue and subscriber counts as the company announces plans to report regional data each quarter.
A new SEC filing has revealed the streamer’s global revenue and subscriber counts as the company announces plans to report regional data each quarter.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN