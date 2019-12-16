U.K.’s Cineworld Group to acquire Cineplex for $2.8B

The $2.8-billion deal, which is still subject to a number of regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
By Jordan Pinto
13 mins ago
