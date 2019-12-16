Marni Weishofer named lead director of Thunderbird board

Wieshofer has previously served as CFO and EVP of corporate development at Lionsgate Entertainment, where she oversaw mergers, acquisitions and other strategic financial initiatives.
By Frederick Blichert
13 mins ago

Wieshofer has previously served as CFO and EVP of corporate development at Lionsgate Entertainment, where she oversaw mergers, acquisitions and other strategic financial initiatives.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN