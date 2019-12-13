Showrunner of the Year: Dan Levy
The man behind Canada's homegrown cultural phenomenon topped a life-changing year with a surprise Emmy nomination and a major studio deal.
The man behind Canada’s homegrown cultural phenomenon topped a life-changing year with a surprise Emmy nomination and a major studio deal.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN