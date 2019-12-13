Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Dec. 3 to 9, 2019
The Mandalorian leads the list, while See climbs to #5 and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cracks the top 10.
This week’s Digital Demand Hot Sheet saw The Mandalorian (Disney+) claim the top spot on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show list, attracting an average of 9,009,107 demand expressions. Meanwhile, Vancouver-shot See (Apple TV+) climbed the list, landing at #5. Additionally, the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), which made its season three premiere on Dec. 6, saw the drama come in at #9 with an average of 2,319,855 demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 9,009,107 avg. demand expressions
2. Titans (Netflix): 3,914,076
3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,483,788
4. The Crown (Netflix): 2,836,031
5. See (Apple TV+): 2,727,097
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,613,731
7. The Man In The High Castle (Amazon Prime Video): 2,484,732
8. Castle Rock (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,334,141
9. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video): 2,319,855
10. Servant (Apple TV+): 2,240,640
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. The Mandalorian: 9,009,107 avg. demand expressions
2. Saturday Night Live: 5,935,136
3. Game Of Thrones: 4,860,281
4. Rick and Morty: 4,544, 311
5. South Park: 4,377,334
6. My Hero Academia: 4,001,489
7. Titans: 3,914,076
8. Watchmen: 3,814,768
9. The Voice: 3,695,658
10. The Flash: 3,554,336
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Dec. 3 to 9, 2019.
Image courtesy of Disney+