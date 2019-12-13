DOC Institute honours Anne Pick, Millefiore Clarkes
Veteran doc producer Anne Pick and filmmaker Millefiore Clarkes were given the Luminary and Vanguard Awards, respectively, at the DOC Institute Honours Celebration on Dec. 11.
Veteran doc producer Anne Pick and filmmaker Millefiore Clarkes were given the Luminary and Vanguard Awards, respectively, at the DOC Institute Honours Celebration on Dec. 11.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN