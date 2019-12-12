Spinster boosts its unique script with star power
Director Andrea Dorfman sought a well-known star to give her non-traditional rom-com legs in the U.S. and international market and found it in Chelsea Peretti.
Director Andrea Dorfman sought a well-known star to give her non-traditional rom-com legs in the U.S. and international market and found it in Chelsea Peretti.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN