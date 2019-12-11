Production Company of the Year: Peacock Alley Entertainment

By Kelly Townsend
11 mins ago
How a carefully-crafted development slate, including Crave mockumentary New Eden and CBC Gem’s Jensplaining, keeps Peacock Alley thriving in Canada’s competitive landscape.

