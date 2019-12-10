Inside the sale of William F. White International

Paul Bronfman discusses how the deal came together and why Ashtead Group is the right company to lead Whites into the next decade and beyond.
By Jordan Pinto
23 mins ago
Paul Bronfman

Paul Bronfman discusses how the deal came together and why Ashtead Group is the right company to lead Whites into the next decade and beyond.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN