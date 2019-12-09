Wattpad to open second HQ in Halifax

CEO Allen Lau said the new office will "supercharge our business" as Wattpad expands its roster of high-profile partnerships and the capabilities of its platform.
By Jordan Pinto
20 mins ago
Allen Lau pic

CEO Allen Lau said the new office will “supercharge our business” as Wattpad expands its roster of high-profile partnerships and the capabilities of its platform.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN