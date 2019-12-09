Media Company of the Year: Blue Ant Media

After building an expansive global enterprise over the past eight years, Michael MacMillan's company is going all-in on its North American strategy.
By Jordan Pinto
18 mins ago

After building an expansive global enterprise over the past eight years, Michael MacMillan’s company is going all-in on its North American strategy.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN