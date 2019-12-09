Awards roundup: from Whistler to Golden Globes
Sophie Deraspe makes history in Whistler, plus other nods from the TFCA, Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.
Sophie Deraspe makes history in Whistler, plus other nods from the TFCA, Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN