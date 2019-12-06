WIDC, CBC reveal Talent Development Award winners

CBC Films, which supports the newly launched award, has also renewed its $35,000 commitment towards the WIDC's Story & Leadership program.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
jj-neepin-meeshelle-neal

CBC Films, which supports the newly launched award, has also renewed its $35,000 commitment towards the WIDC’s Story & Leadership program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN