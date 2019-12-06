Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019 Anne with an E claims a spot on the Digital Exclusive list, while The Mandalorian continues to lead.

Demand for Anne with an E (CBC/Netflix) saw the Northwood Entertainment drama claim the #6 spot on the Digital Exclusive list, earning an average of 2,636,203 demand expressions.

On Nov. 25, news broke that the reimagined version of Anne of Green Gables starring Amybeth McNulty would end after three seasons, following its broadcast on CBC and season three debut on Netflix this January. In the time after the announcement, fans started campaigning, sharing the hashtag #renewannewithane, which was tweeted more than one million times in 24 hours.

Top 10 Digital Exclusives: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 9,931,912 avg. demand expressions

2. Titans (Netflix): 4,647,294

3. The Crown (Netflix): 3,556,320

4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,526,638

5. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,755,946

6. Anne with an E (Netflix/CBC): 2,636,203

7. See (Apple TV+): 2,592,244

8. The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime Video): 2,542,730

9. Castle Rock (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,504,821

10. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,209, 263

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Mandalorian: 9,931,912 avg. demand expressions

2. Rick and Morty: 5,557,553

3. Saturday Night Live: 5,250,920

4. South Park: 4,827, 179

5. Game Of Thrones: 4,708,701

6. Titans: 4,647,294

7. The Walking Dead: 4,376,008

8. The Good Place: 3,846,999

9. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,693,927

10. The Voice: 3,626,847

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of November 26 to Dec. 2, 2019.

Image courtesy of Disney+