Gloria Ui Young Kim’s push for Queen of the Morning Calm

Making its world premiere at the Whistler Film Festival, years-long determination brought the storyteller's feature film debut to screen.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
Queen of the morning calm -v2

Making its world premiere at the Whistler Film Festival, years-long determination brought the storyteller’s feature film debut to screen.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN