Deals: Blue Ant, Mongrel Media, Anaid, CBC, Media Ranch

Blue Ant International ramps up its sales in Asia, Mongrel has its first theatrical release of a Britbox original, Media Ranch secures format deals across Europe, and more.
By Kelly Townsend
35 mins ago
orangutan-jungle-school

Blue Ant International ramps up its sales in Asia, Mongrel has its first theatrical release of a Britbox original, Media Ranch secures format deals across Europe, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN