Nelvana sings with first musical shorts

Amid a year of experimentation, the prodco produced Toon Bops for the Corus-owned Treehouse linear and YouTube channels.
By Ryan Tuchow
23 hours ago
Nelvana_ToonBops-02

Amid a year of experimentation, the prodco produced Toon Bops for the Corus-owned Treehouse linear and YouTube channels.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN