Chained buckles down in B.C.

The psychological crime thriller from writer/director Titus Heckel has also secured deals with Super Channel and Hollywood Suite.
By Lauren Malyk
24 mins ago

The psychological crime thriller from writer/director Titus Heckel has also secured deals with Super Channel and Hollywood Suite.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN