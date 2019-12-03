PNP rounds out its Toronto office

Former Sony Pictures exec Marisa Friesen has joined the distributor as director of theatrical and digital sales, while PNP announces two new acquisitions from TIFF.
By Kelly Townsend
28 mins ago

Former Sony Pictures exec Marisa Friesen has joined the distributor as director of theatrical and digital sales, while PNP announces two new acquisitions from TIFF.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN