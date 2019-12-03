Frederator spins-off Bravest Warriors
After garnering 400,000 likes on YouTube, 135 million views on TikTok and 200 million loops of Giphy, the Catbug character is getting his own TV series.
After garnering 400,000 likes on YouTube, 135 million views on TikTok and 200 million loops of Giphy, the Catbug character is getting his own TV series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN