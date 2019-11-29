Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Nov. 19 to 25, 2019 The Mandalorian (Disney+) tops the charts, while The Man In The High Castle (Amazon Prime Video) lands at #5 on the Digital Original list.

The week of Nov. 19 to 25 saw The Mandalorian (Disney+) secure the #1 spots on the Digital Original and Overall TV Show lists. Meanwhile, the third season of The Crown (Netflix) saw the drama come in at #2 on the Digital Original list and at #10 on the Overall TV Show chart. Vancouver-shot See (Apple TV+) also continued to stay strong, holding the #9 Digital Original slot.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 8,638,786 avg. demand expressions

2. The Crown (Netflix): 3,959,851

3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,921,935

4. Titans (Netflix): 3,815,375

5. The Man In The High Castle (Amazon Prime Video): 2,742,758

6. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama Channel/Crave): 2,609,573

7. Castle Rock (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave): 2,537,222

8. Star Trek: Discovery (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave):2,296,926

9. See (Apple TV+): 2,207,934

10. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,204,237

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Mandalorian: 8,638,786 avg. demand expressions

2. Saturday Night Live: 6,899,405

3. Rick and Morty: 4,911,738

4. Game Of Thrones: 4,833,979

5. The Good Place: 4,379,512

6. South Park: 4,249,817

7. SpongeBob SquarePants: 4,233,010

8. Grey’s Anatomy: 4,225,747

9. The Walking Dead: 4,180,037

10. The Crown: 3,959,851

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of November 19 to 25, 2019.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+