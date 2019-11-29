Comedy format Les Beaux Malaises gets Balkans adaptation
A local remake of the popular TVA original comedy has been commissioned by Telekom Serbia.
A local remake of the popular TVA original comedy has been commissioned by Telekom Serbia.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN