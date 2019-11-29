Comedy format Les Beaux Malaises gets Balkans adaptation

A local remake of the popular TVA original comedy has been commissioned by Telekom Serbia.
By Jordan Pinto
52 mins ago
Les Beaux Malaises

A local remake of the popular TVA original comedy has been commissioned by Telekom Serbia.

