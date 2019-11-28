Pape bumped up at Hollywood Suite
As director, content distribution, her duties expand to include negotiations as well as customer relationship management, and more.
As director, content distribution, her duties expand to include negotiations as well as customer relationship management, and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN