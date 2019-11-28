Cineplex rethinks its experience

The entertainment and media company will build new Junxion locations with live event space, indoor food truck and amusement games.
By Kristyn Anthony
3 hours ago

The entertainment and media company will build new Junxion locations with live event space, indoor food truck and amusement games.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: