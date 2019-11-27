So.da unseals Go Here, Meet Her for Slice

The 12-part show focused on female entrepreneurs signals the social digital agency's first original digital series for Slice.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
Go Here, Meet Her

The 12-part show focused on female entrepreneurs signals the social digital agency’s first original digital series for Slice.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN